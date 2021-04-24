PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

