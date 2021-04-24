PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

MMM stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

