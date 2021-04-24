Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.