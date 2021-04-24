Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $163.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

