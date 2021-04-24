Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BURL opened at $328.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $330.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

