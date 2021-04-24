Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.65.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

