Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,557 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,157,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,812 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.