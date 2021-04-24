Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,788 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $62.01 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,642.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

