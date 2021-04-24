Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the period.

FRGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

