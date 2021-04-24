Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.