Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 259 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 153,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

LBRDK opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

