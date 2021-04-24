Private Ocean LLC Buys 89 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $119.65 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

