Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.