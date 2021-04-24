Private Ocean LLC Sells 80 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

