Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $106.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

