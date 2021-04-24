Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

PLD opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.