PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,686 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $62,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

PRO traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 208,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

