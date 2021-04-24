ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

PBSFY opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

