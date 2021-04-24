Prosper (PROS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Prosper has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003757 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,847.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00062837 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00267621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.