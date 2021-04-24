Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 5,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 362,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

