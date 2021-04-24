Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 21st

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $286.86 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

