PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $65.67 Average PT from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. 465,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $112,097.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,454 shares of company stock worth $424,201. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

