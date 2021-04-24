Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.52 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and $624,766.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

