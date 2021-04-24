PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

