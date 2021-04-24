Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Gap Down to $10.65

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.36. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $728.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

