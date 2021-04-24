Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $9.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $47.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.46 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,194.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,860,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

