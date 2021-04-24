Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

NYSE DTE opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

