Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $15.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $71.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $85.58 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

