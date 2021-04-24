Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Barrington Research (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

