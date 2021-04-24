Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of CRK opened at $4.89 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

