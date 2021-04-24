Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

NYSE:CLR opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87,133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

