Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Lifted by KeyCorp

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Dana in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

DAN stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. Dana has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weber Alan W increased its position in Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

