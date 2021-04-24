Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

