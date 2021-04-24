Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

KMI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

