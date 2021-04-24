Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Reduced by KeyCorp

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. Magna International has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,744,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,289,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Magna International by 1,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

