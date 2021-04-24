Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of HWC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

