Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 553,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

