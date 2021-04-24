Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Raised by Piper Sandler

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE CSR opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $77.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

