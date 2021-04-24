Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Increased by Analyst

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of PNFP opened at $88.65 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $22,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,946. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.