Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Boosted by B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,753 shares of company stock worth $8,768,415. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

