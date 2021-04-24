Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NYSE HOG opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $102,777,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after buying an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

