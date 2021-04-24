Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$135.85 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$108.30 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$141.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion.

In other news, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,734 shares of company stock valued at $28,550,875.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

