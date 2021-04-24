Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Issued By Scotiabank

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Nutrien stock opened at C$67.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.28 billion and a PE ratio of 66.60. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$41.50 and a twelve month high of C$74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.98.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.58 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.