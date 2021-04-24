Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NCBS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $794.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

