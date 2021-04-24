Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Increased by Truist Securiti

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $120.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.