QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 57,877 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

