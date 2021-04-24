Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $980-984 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.70 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS.

Shares of XM stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

