Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $607,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

