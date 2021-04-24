R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $4.55 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 3.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 51,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 17,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 172.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $434.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.48 and a 200 day moving average of $408.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

