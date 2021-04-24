R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 2,397 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

R.P. Boggs & Co. trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 3.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after buying an additional 535,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $73,761,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.91.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.93.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.